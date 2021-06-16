Viewers Choice Awards
Crews working to repair water main break at Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street

(Source: RNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says crews are working to repair a water main break at Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street.

The water main break is in the center lane of Grand Street.

The city says there is no disruption of water service at this time.

While crews repair the main break, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction in the area.

