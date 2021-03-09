Canyon ISD Board of Trustees votes to make masks optional

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 12:46 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD Board of Trustees has voted to make face coverings optional starting April 5.

According to the district, the April 5 date allows all staff the chance to receive both vaccinations before the mask requirement becomes optional.

After April 5, masks are encouraged but not required. All safety protocols will continue.

Canyon ISD says the district will work with local health officials to monitor positive COVID-19 cases in the district. The district says it reserves the right to require masks is positive cases rise.

