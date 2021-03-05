Amarillo VA receives COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center has received the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Representatives announced the arrival of the new vaccine today, saying the VA Hospital will follow the USDA emergency use authorization for the vaccine.
“The Amarillo VA Health Care System is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzales, Medical Center Director. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
Studies showed the vaccine was effective against 66% of moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, according to a news release.
The study also showed the vaccine was more than 85% effective in preventing severe to critical cases of COVID-19 at least 28 days after vaccination.
As of yesterday, the Amarillo VA has provided 5,200 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans and employees. More than 2,800 have received their second dose.
