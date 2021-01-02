Suspect in Amarillo SWAT standoff identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have more details on the SWAT standoff that took place Friday evening in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Police Department says felony warrant suspect Timothy Jeffries, 28, was located and taken into custody.
The standoff took place at a residence near 24th and Walker.
After a few hours of negotiations, the suspect reportedly surrendered without incident.
He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for his two warrants, injury to a child, reckless injury and assault causing bodily injury.
