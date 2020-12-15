Many area athletes made their college commitments this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Dec. 14 three members of the Amarillo High School volleyball team signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career’s at the next level.
Jaedyn Woolley, Ashlyn Vinyard, and Falyn Childers have all committed to play volleyball at the collegiate level and made this commitment alongside friends and family at the Amarillo Netplex on Dec. 14. All three girls were key contributors to their team. Childers was an honorable mention All-District player, Woolley was named setter of the year, and Vinyard was named offensive player of the year.
Vinyard and Childers will be playing volleyball close to home after signing with the West Texas A&M University Volleyball team. Both girls chose to go to WTAMU because of the coaching staff and proximity to home.
“It’s super important that my family can come and watch me play,” said Vinyard. “It just felt like home the second I stepped on campus.”
Childers’ mother went to WTAMU which helped solidify her commitment to become a Buff.
“my family all lives here and we;’re so close,” said Childers. “It just feels like home down there.”
Woolley will be continuing her volleyball career at Angelo State University where she plans to study business.
“I love coach Waddington,” said Woolley. “He’s always been a great coach that I’ve looked up to for several years and I’m just looking forward to all that I can learn from him and the other coaches there.”
Kyla Cobb, the senior point guard for the Canyon Lady Eagles basketball team will also be going to Angelo State University. Cobb is an energetic ballplayer who hopes to bring her energy and positive attitude to the Rams basketball program.
“I just love Angelo State,” said Cobb. “I love the culture that they have there.
Cobb says she admires the Rams team chemistry and ability to play as a cohesive team.
