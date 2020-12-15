Many area athletes made their college commitments this week

Jaedyn Woolley, Ashlyn Vinyard, and Falyn Childers have all committed to play volleyball at the collegiate level and made this commitment alongside friends and family at the Amarillo Netplex on Dec. 14. All three girls were key contributors to their team. Childers was an honorable mention All-District player, Woolley was named setter of the year, and Vinyard was named offensive player of the year.