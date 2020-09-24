‘It’s been very stressful’: Bail bond companies take financial hit due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bail bond companies have taken a financial hit from COVID-19.
The way they make their money are through active and moving court cases, but due to limited court trials the last several months, that has been challenging.
Bail bond companies help provide people the freedom of not sitting in jail until their trial, and depending on the case, that could take months or even years.
With very few court cases taking place due to safety, they’ve given out bails, but haven’t received that credit back to be able to give out more.
Bondsmen have taken a financial hit, making it very difficult on them.
“It’s been very stressful, very painful in some aspects. I’m handling all the calls, not sleeping as much as I was,” said Ron Green, owner of Green-lite Bail Bonds.
Green is the only one taking calls because he had to let go of all his employees in May.
He’s had to put his own money into the company and for the first time in his career, got a second job.
Bail Bonds By Judy has also been negatively affected.
“Most of the private companies, the non-insurance companies are at the top of their limit right now and until they start pleading people out and going to trial and stuff, we’re going to stay there,” said Green.
The good news for Green is Randall County held its first in-person trial a few weeks ago.
He says you have to look at this as a positive.
“You’ve got to be an optimist; you’ve got to look at the other side of the coin and see that light at the end of the tunnel if it’s just a little candle light. If you’re not, you’re not living life right,” said Green.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.