Allsup’s parent company closing corporate offices in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Yesway, the company that bought the Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain in 2019 has planned to close their corporate office in Clovis, leaving 18 employees without jobs in September.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Yesway made this announcement in a letter to Curry County Commission Chairman Ben McDaniel.
In the letter, Yesway says the downsizing on September 26 is the first phase.
“This action is expected to be permanent,” the letter said. “Eventually the entire office facility in Clovis will close.”
A statement from Yesway Chairman and CEO Thomas Trkla says Allsup’s has a total of 1,981 employees, including 201 at the Clovis office.
“We understand moving and closing several of our corporate offices will mean disruption to our teams and their lives,” Trkla said. “We have not made these decisions lightly, and we appreciate and value everyone’s contributions.”
Trkla also said the layoffs will take place in several phases throughout the year.
“We are supporting those employees who will not make the move to our new Fort Worth headquarters, many of whom were offered the opportunity to do so and declined due to personal reasons, with career outplacement assistance to help them find their next opportunity,” Trkla said.
At the time of the acquisition, Trkla said Yesway intended to keep the corporate office in Clovis.
Trkla said Yesway also intends to invest $30 million over the next few years to replace existing small footprint stores with new 5,000 square foot stores, creating around 10 new jobs at stores in Vaughn, Roswell, Alamogordo, Gallup, Hondo and Ruidoso.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.