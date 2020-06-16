City of Guymon continues working on water pumps, residents to limit water use

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The City of Guymon continues working to repair water pumps as the city is only pumping at 71 percent capacity at this time.
Residents are asked to limit water use as the city works on the issue. Residents at even-numbered houses will water on even-number days, and odd-numbered houses will water on odd-numbered days.
According to the city, the motor is slated to be replaced on well number 21 on June 17, and the city hopes this will allow that well to operate at full capacity.
Well number 28 has been out of commission for repairs due to a hole in the casing. This well is scheduled to be back in working condition by Friday, June 19.
