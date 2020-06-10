Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center opens first headache clinic

“The most important thing that we do is we educate people on the things that they can control that has nothing to do with medications,” said Dr. Evelyn Sbar, vice chair of family medicine and director of the headache clinic at TTUHSC. “We don’t usually do opioid medications. These are medications like codeine, and hydrocodone, morphine and things like that. Those medications can actually be very counter productive in headaches. While they may seem like they may be a good solutions, or they help initially, they actually cause the headaches to be worse.”