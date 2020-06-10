Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center opens first headache clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those in Amarillo struggling with constant headaches and migraines will no longer have to travel far to visit a headache clinic.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has opened a new headache clinic for those in Amarillo and throughout the Panhandle that struggle with these issues.
“It wasn’t happy times for me. You know, I just seemed always grouchy, just very irritable. Don’t be too loud kids. Why is there light? It was just awful,” said Raquel Roberson, patient at TTUHSC headache clinic.
This is what Raquel Roberson used to experience daily, as she has been suffering from severe headaches her whole life.
Now, being one of the first patients at the new headache clinic, she says it has changed her life.
“It’s overwhelming just how much it has changed my life. You wouldn’t think that, but it really has changed my life,” said Roberson.
TTUHSC uses a natural approach to treating those suffering from constant headaches and migraines.
“The most important thing that we do is we educate people on the things that they can control that has nothing to do with medications,” said Dr. Evelyn Sbar, vice chair of family medicine and director of the headache clinic at TTUHSC. “We don’t usually do opioid medications. These are medications like codeine, and hydrocodone, morphine and things like that. Those medications can actually be very counter productive in headaches. While they may seem like they may be a good solutions, or they help initially, they actually cause the headaches to be worse.”
Things such as sleep, diet and situations that trigger a headache are things the clinic focuses on fixing.
“What we eat, and what we do with our bodies every day affects our health. If you don’t understand that is the basis of what you do, you’re always going to struggle,” said Dr. Sbar.
One of the main goals of the headache clinic is to provide immediate help to those in the area, not forcing patients to drive to Dallas or Oklahoma City for help.
“Once I had the right things together, then that’s when I got relief, because trying to just do the few things over the counter or a few things individual, that’s not going to give you an actual plan. A plan requires more than just one thing or a few things,” said Roberson.
Just newly up and running after a set back due to the global pandemic, the headache clinic, being a first for Texas Tech, expects to see an increase of patients.
“I do expect, that as people realize there are treatment options for their headaches, we will start seeing more people, but our goal really is to help people get their lives back,” said Dr. Sbar.
