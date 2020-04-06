Amarillo construction continues, facing new restrictions due to COVID-19

“There are times when you can’t be six feet apart, but for the most part, when we are tying rebar, we’re having our people tie rebar, and they’re staying six feet apart. When we are setting forms, when we’re pouring concrete, and we’re pouring a lot of concrete at the Texas Tech School of Veterinarian Medicine. So when we’re pouring that, you have someone on a pump hose and other guys that are dragging and finishing the mud, and they are all staying six feet apart,” said Robertson.