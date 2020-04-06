Amarillo construction continues, facing new restrictions due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Working from home is not an option for construction workers although they are adjusting their every day tasks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s kind of a work in progress, and so we get hit everyday with some other rule,” said Ronnie Tucker, job superintendent for Western Builders.
Sites are having to become creative when it come to adhering to CDC hygiene guidelines.
“We get it done, but it may not be as efficient as it once was,” said Mike Robertson, vice president and secretary of treasure for Western Builders.
Western Builders says they couldn't even get hand sanitizer for their portable bathrooms.
“As soon as we heard we needed a wash station at every port-a-potty station that we had, we tried to get some, and they were obviously sold out of them, so we just kind of came up with this,” said Tucker. “We just fill this up with water. We got soap here. We got sanitizer here, paper towels, and we have our drinking water over there.”
Despite the adjustments, building continues to press on with efforts for all 50 plus workers to keep six feet apart.
“We do the best we can, but sometimes it’s not really possible,” said Tucker.
“There are times when you can’t be six feet apart, but for the most part, when we are tying rebar, we’re having our people tie rebar, and they’re staying six feet apart. When we are setting forms, when we’re pouring concrete, and we’re pouring a lot of concrete at the Texas Tech School of Veterinarian Medicine. So when we’re pouring that, you have someone on a pump hose and other guys that are dragging and finishing the mud, and they are all staying six feet apart,” said Robertson.
While Western Builders and other commercial construction companies may be making adjustments to current projects, the City of Amarillo says building permits are down due to the virus.
“Our building permits appear to be down about 20 to 25 percent form earlier in the month, before the orders were given, which is to be expected,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager, developmental services for the City of Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo says although down, they are still accepting building permits during this time.
