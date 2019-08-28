Canyon residents experience skyrocketed water bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A software change resulted in increased water bills for Canyon residents.
Recently local Canyon residents were shocked to open their water bill and see an unusual increase in their charges.
City officials were flooded with emails from frustrated citizens who demanded a resolution.
They City of Canyon decided to update their billing software during the month of August which added an extra week of charges onto everyone’s August water bill.
Once city officials were made aware of the issue, they began to come up with solutions that they deemed fair on the residents behalf.
“We’re looking at possibly making an adjust for everyone city wide, where we knock off a portion of the bill.," said Director of Finance, Chris Sharp. “Also, looking at maybe possibly spreading out the payments for a couple months, just some alternatives like that.”
The city manager also personally notified everyone who’s water bill was affected, which only included those who use online billing and not paper mail.
However, every Canyon resident will see an adjusted water bill very soon as the city has taken full responsibility.
The city also says this will be a one time mishap, and everyone’s water bill will go back to normal for the month of September.
