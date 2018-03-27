Panhandle praises precipitation: residents rejoice after first rainfall

A puddle forms in middle of golf course after recent rain; Source: KFDA

While a cloudy sky usually brings a gloomy day, residents in Childress were cheerful because it meant moisture after months without it.

The sight, the sound and the smell of rain has not been sensed in the Panhandle in a while.

At the Stoney Edge Golf Course, water could be seen in many fairways. The creek that runs between multiple greens was once again flowing.

Childress resident Elliot Nippert says its a blessing.

"It's a good feeling," said Nippert. "I know this area, a whole lot of the Panhandle has needed rain now for a long time now. Back 3 or 4 years ago we went through a pretty bad drought, and I'm hoping we don't see that again. I know the farmers around [the Panhandle] are plenty happy to see it. I know we're blessed to have it."

Throughout town residents had a smile on their face despite the gloomy skies.

Operation Section Chief for the Texas A&M Forest Service David Abernathy said he was glad to see the rain.

"It's very nice," said Abernathy. "We saw fires that burned right up to houses, and around houses, and threatened entire subdivisions and entire communities in some instances. Everyone up here is glad to see the rain."

Abernathy is advising residents against letting their guard down and getting a false sense of security.

A potential fire danger is still present.

"Some of the fuels or vegetation we refer to out here is so critically dry that even the rains that we have will have to be a long duration, and a lot of them, to get out of the [fire] danger," said Abernathy.

In addition to a lower fire danger, Childress resident and Resource Specialist for Texas A&M Forest Service Jason Lane said the rain will help with livestock and other animals.

"It is really nice to green up," said Lane. "It saves a little on the pocket book, [not] having to buy hay if you can get it to green up and have something for your animals to eat. It's good all around to have rain."

Lane says regardless whether he's inside or out, he'll enjoy the moisture while it's here.

"[I'm going to] just sit back and watch it," said Lane. "We don't get to see it very often. So, it's nice to sit back and watch it rain."

Nippert said a little rain never hurts.

"A little rain never hurt a golf course, or a wheat crop, or anything," said Nippert.

While the fire danger is moderate, residents are advised to use common sense.

Do not toss cigarette ends out of car windows, and be cautious when using outdoor fireplaces.

