The Amarillo Police Department says phone scams are more prevalent now. In just one month, the APD reports 16 victims being phone scammed out over $180,000.

A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.

This week's fugitive file is now in custody thanks to an anonymous tip.

Thursday night, 50-year-old Myron Stiles of Borger was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s office for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

Construction is underway on Canyon's new aquatic park, which is still on schedule to open to the public on June 1st. The aquatic park is just a bunch of holes in the ground right now. But when the slides go up (by April 10th), people will start to see how close the project is to completion.

Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.

Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

A California mother who had beat cancer twice got to hold her newborn twins before she died.

Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.

Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.

The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.

Area motorist may want to consider alternate routes as repairs continue to Hillside Road, between Bell and Coulter streets.

London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.

Check out some area events going on around the Texas Panhandle for you and your family to enjoy.

Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.

Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.