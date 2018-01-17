Chief Houston Gass hopes to use Citizen of the Year title to inspire

A Panhandle hero has received nationwide recognition as a member of law enforcement.

Houston Gass, now Chief of Police in Fritch, has a national platform to inspire others after being named Citizen of the Year by Law Enforcement Today.

"People around the Texas Panhandle and really all over, especially the people here who knew who I was and everything. They still remember," said Chief Gass.

On January 6, 2015, Gass, who was then an officer with the Pampa Police, was shot in the face while responding to a domestic dispute.

His story of strength resonated with thousands of social media users who voted him the top spot.

"Everybody that started out in that competition are amazing people," said Chief Gass. "I mean absolutely amazing people that will go to any lengths to help their community out and be the best cops that they possibly can."

Chief Gass called it a humbling honor to represent men and women in blue who put their lives on the line each day, especially those whose road to recovery is ongoing.

"It stands out for those guys out there that couldn't," said Chief Gass. "Those are the guys that I like to talk to and reach out to and have conversations with."

Law Enforcement Today said Gass is a true American patriot who focuses on service above self.

"A willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty and do the right thing every single time, even when it hurts," said Kyle Reyes, the national spokesperson for Law Enforcement Today. "Houston almost lost his life and has focused on nothing more than giving back."

At times when there is a negative connotation surrounding law enforcement, Chief Gass and Law Enforcement Today hope to shine a light on the core values of those who protect and serve.

"It's bringing the community back to the police and the police back to the community, which I think is always a good thing because we have to have each other to work effectively," said Chief Gass.

Chief Gass credits God, his family and friends for the strength to continue his calling.

While the award is special, he hopes it serves as a tool to reach police officers nationwide, whenever they may need a brother in blue.

