Blondes, Brunettes and YOU

NewsChannel10's Madison Alewel, Brianna Mellon, Rachel Gollhardt and Lauren Berry are participating in this year's Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football Game and they need YOUR help raising money for the Amarillo Alzheimer's Association.

The annual flag football game aims to raise $70,000 for Alzheimer's research and awareness.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. The disease has no cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues, which is why the Blondes vs. Brunettes fundraiser is so important.

Along with our NewsChannel10 players, around 40 other women are coming together to support the Amarillo Alzheimer's Association. It's a competition between blondes and brunettes, but the end goal is the same: to raise funds to defeat this disease.

The flag football game is June 10 at Bushland Falcon Stadium located at 99 FM 2381 in Bushland. Gates open at 5 p.m. and kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the game are $25 and include entrance to the Victory After Party immediately following the game at the Piehl Barn in Bushland. The party will include live music and free adult beverages.

To purchase a ticket to the game or to give to the cause, you can donate to one of our NewsChannel10 blondes playing in the game by clicking on their names below:

Along with the flag football game, the Amarillo Alzheimer's Association is also hosting a golf tournament on May 21 at the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course.

The tournament is a four person scramble and costs $400 per team to participate. The deadline to enter is May 18.

For information on how to register, click here.

You can also contact Tracy Sommers at 806-372-8693 or tsommers@alz.org.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.