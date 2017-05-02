Blondes, Brunettes and YOU

The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.
Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 4
Gray County officials are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a Pampa woman's 3-week-old horse.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect of a hit and run 11 months later.
