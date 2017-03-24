Borger 2nd grade teacher arrested and indicted for improper relationship with student

Thursday night, 50-year-old Myron Stiles of Borger was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s office for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

His arrest stems from three Hutchinson County Grand Jury indictments. The offenses alleged in the indictments involve three former students and occurred between 2013 and 2015 while Stiles was a 2nd grade teacher at Borger ISD.

The matters were investigated by both the Texas Rangers and the Borger Police Department.

Newschannel 10 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

