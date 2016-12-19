Landfill near Canyon to expand for 100 more years of usage

As Canyon continues to grow, the landfill company used by the city and its residents is planning a big expansion to keep up with the area's demand.

The city does not expect an increase in garbage collection fees or changes in how the Southwest Landfill operates.

But residents will see more of the landfill as this expansion would hold generations of trash to come.

The private Southwest Landfill, operated by Republic Services, will only be able to keep up with the needs of Canyon residents for the next 10 years.

As the city grows rapidly, the company is working to change that.

"[This] will basically triple the size of their trash footprint," said Randy Criswell, Canyon City Manager. "It'll enable that landfill to take waste for what they believe could be up to 100 years from today."

There is room to expand on land already owned by the landfill, which is a couple miles north of downtown Canyon.

"That landfill being so close to Canyon allows us to keep our solid waste collection and disposal costs cheaper than they would be if we had to operate our own landfill, which would just be astronomically expensive to start that over again," said Criswell.

This expansion plan is not stopping developers from building houses in the area, and some subdivisions will soon begin construction close to the landfill property.

"So far that landfill has not been a detriment to Canyon's growth or to growth out in the county at all," said Criswell. "Anyone who wanted to develop out that way is doing it, and a lot of those places can see that landfill and a lot of them can't."

Canyon residents will not see the landfill expansion soon, as the company is still getting plans finalized and filing for a permit amendment.

It will get bigger, and that will be easily seen, but Criswell said overall the expansion will not affect the residents.



"It's visible, you can see it, but it really just looks like a big hill," said Criswell. "You don't see trash blowing, you don't smell anything. They do a very good job of operating that landfill, so I think overall it's a benefit for us to have it there."

