SH-87 reopens Tuesday evening

Authorities have cleaned the wreckage left behind by a semi-truck crash earlier Tuesday and have reopened SH-87.

The accident happened just north of the Canadian River where a load of wood spilled into the road and caught fire. A grass fire also started shortly after that and emergency crews are currently working to clear the scene for drivers.

DPS said nobody was injured in the wreck.

