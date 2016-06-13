Hastings officially files for bankruptcy

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While speculation had been ongoing, Hastings and related companies have officially filed for bankruptcy today.
They are now in search of a buyer for their entertainment superstores. Court papers say they are hoping for a sale by mid July.
Many believe the declining market for physical copies of movies and other entertainment have hurt Hastings' revenue.
Debts include $80 million in secured loans and $59 million in trade bills.
Last year alone, Hastings lost $16.6 million dollars on $401 million in revenue.
As part of filing bankruptcy, all potential buyers will have the opportunity to submit offers, and if more than one is offered, an auction process will be held.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.