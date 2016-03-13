Passenger dead after driver falls asleep at the wheel

DALLAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead following an early morning crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was called to a one vehicle crash around 6:50 Saturday morning.

Donovan Ross, 29, of Jacksonville, Fla., was driving a 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2008 Wabash trailer northeast on US Highway 54 about 13 miles southwest of Dalhart.

Ross fell asleep while driving, according to DPS, and veered off the road.

When he awoke, DPS said he over-corrected and lost control of the truck tractor and trailer, which rolled over, causing the death of the unrestrained passenger.

Tarus Johnson, 42, of Lake Wells, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross was not injured and he was wearing his seat-belt.

DPS reports the road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.