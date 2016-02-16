Sign up for Randall County Sheriff's Office Citizen Academy

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the next Citizen Academy.

These classes are designed to give citizen the chance to see the community through the perspective of law enforcement.

Classes begin March 22nd and take place at the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

The Academy holds classes every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. over a twelve week period.

Space is limited and classes fill up quickly!

To obtain an application, contact Sgt. Mike Mezger at (806)-468-5880 or email him at Mezger.Michael@rc-sheriff.com.

Participation Criteria:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old

Must reside in Randall County

Applicant must agree to a background check

Must have no criminal record

Classes are limited to 30 candidates

There is no fee for the Academy

The Sheriff will make the final selection of Academy participants

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.