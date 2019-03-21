‘Donut Boy’ stops in Amarillo to honor area law enforcement in nationwide mission

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An 11-year-old boy is on a mission to thank every law enforcement member across the country, including some of our own.
Tyler Carach’s journey to thank law enforcement began with one bag of mini donuts in his hometown in Florida.
On Wednesday, armed with dozens of donuts, he thanked those who protect and serve Amarillo and other parts of the Panhandle.
“I know that police officers risk their lives to protect us so I wanted to thank them for that,” said Tyler.
“Why not bring them all in here and lets try and pack the house with everybody from the Panhandle to come up here and say thanks for him coming out to say thank you,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler says these donuts are more than just a snack, they’re a way to let law enforcement know they’re appreciated.
“My message would be that they protect you and keep you safe. You should remind them that people still care because of it,” said Tyler.
“He’s being appreciative of what we do and the uniform that we do and the job that we do. We appreciate that,” said Sheriff Thomas. “There’s a lot of people out there that don’t. It may just be something that they’ve seen, ‘oh policemen are bad.’ We’re not bad. I put my pant legs on the same way you put your pant legs on. One leg at a time.”
When Tyler grows up, he hopes to be on the receiving end of those donuts, as a K9 officer.
“I get to have a dog, and I get to help people,” said Tyler.
For now, he’s just focused on making sure law enforcement across the country know people do care.
“Yes, we wear a uniform but some people hate us just because of the uniform,” said Sheriff Thomas. “It’s not because of the person. They don’t know the person. So this kid is looking at this through a clear lens. It’s just a person behind the badge. He’s appreciating everything that we do each and every day. For him to come and do that, for all the agencies he’s done, it’s just absolutely phenomenal.”
Before Tyler’s spring break wraps up at the end of the week, he’ll be driving through Texas, saying thank you to police along the way.
