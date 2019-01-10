2 dead, 1 hospitalized after murder-suicide in Westcliff neighborhood

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to the Amarillo Police Department, two people are dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a murder-suicide took place in Westcliff neighborhood on Wednesday night.
On January 9 at 10:10 p.m., Officers were called to the 6700 block of Bengal Court on a report that multiple people had been shot.
Officers said they found three victims in the house. One was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening and the two others were found dead inside the home.
Upon investigation, Special Crimes determined that 21-year-old Travis Eldridge shot and killed 66-year-old Donald Eldridge.
Officials said Travis then shot the victim who was later taken to the hospital and then shot and killed himself.
Special Crimes said they are still investigating the aggravated assault/murder/suicide.
