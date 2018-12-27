Potter County Fire and Rescue to donate equipment to Helping Hands program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today, Potter County Fire and Rescue received approval to donate their old radios to the Helping Hands program.
“The new radios are digital. They’ve got special technology in them that is able to drown out noise,” said PIO of Potter County Fire and Rescue Steven Denny.
Since the old non-digital radios work on a different frequency, but can still be used by smaller volunteer fire departments, the old equipment is being donated to the Helping Hands Program.
“Manufactures and other people can give used fire equipment to the Texas Forest Service, where they can redistribute it either to their own facilities or to other facilities or other smaller fire departments that might not be as well funded as Potter County is,” said Denny.
One of those departments is the Palisades Volunteer Fire Department, where Fire Chief Dennis Massey is thankful for the Helping Hands program.
“[We] received turn-out gear, our clothes, our structure turn out gear, which we have been in battling need of. We received numerous things. The list goes on,” said Chief Massey
Although the Palisades Volunteer Fire Department has received many donations, such as there brush truck, they still have a wish list of things they hope to receive.
“We are going to put in some dry hydrants because we don’t have hydrants for our residents. But there’s all kinds of things that we’ll be working on to get Helping Hands grants for,” said Chief Massey.
Even though the equipment that they received has been used, Chief Massey says it works for them.
“Being a small fire department, our budget is particularly small. The Helping Hands grants, well, they helped us out. The Forest Service--they are just great to work with,” said Chief Massey.
With the assistance from the Helping Hands program and Potter County Fire and Rescue, the Palisades Volunteer Fire Department can continue to accomplish great things, despite their size.
