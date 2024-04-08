Right now, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) are listed with the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Red Raiders host the San Jose State Spartans, with the tip at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Texas Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Texas Tech Team Stats

Texas Tech's +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 46.0 per outing (17th in college basketball).

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas Tech Players

Pop Isaacs leads the Red Raiders in scoring, racking up 19.0 points per game.

Warren Washington paces Texas Tech with 12.0 rebounds a game, and Lamar Washington leads the squad with 4.0 assists per contest.

Isaacs is the top three-point shooter for the Red Raiders, connecting on 2.0 per contest.

Texas Tech's steals leader is Isaacs, who collects 2.0 per game. Darrion Williams leads the team averaging 1.0 block a game.

