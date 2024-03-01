Oddsmakers project strong results from the North Texas Eagles (2-1), giving them the 13th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among AAC teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

The Eagles hit the court against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in a road game. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16.

Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

North Texas Team Stats

The Eagles are 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

North Texas is posting 85.0 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while ceding 58.7 points per contest (125th-ranked).

North Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 North Texas has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

