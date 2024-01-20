Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the BYU Cougars (10-6) meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-3) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 8.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Elina Arike: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.2 PTS, 15.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 15.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kailey Woolston: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.