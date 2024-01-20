Texas State vs. Arkansas State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-6) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Texas State Bobcats (10-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 7.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 21.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Anna: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
