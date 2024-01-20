The Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

18 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jace Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrece Radford: 12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 15 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Derek Fountain: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 157th 76.1 Points Scored 74.5 190th 104th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.7 82nd 177th 36.5 Rebounds 42.9 9th 178th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 16.4 1st 214th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 264th 275th 12.2 Assists 12.2 275th 310th 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 34th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.