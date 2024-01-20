The SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Chuck Harris: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

SMU vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 189th 74.5 Points Scored 75.6 169th 9th 61.7 Points Allowed 66.6 80th 31st 40.9 Rebounds 37.0 155th 35th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 219th 7.1 3pt Made 7.8 154th 62nd 15.7 Assists 12.3 268th 208th 12.0 Turnovers 14.1 332nd

