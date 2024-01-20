The Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA) in a clash of CUSA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Davon Barnes: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Damon Nicholas Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Ray: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kian Scroggins: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Zach Cleveland: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank
115th 77.6 Points Scored 72.4 245th
11th 61.9 Points Allowed 72.5 215th
148th 37.2 Rebounds 37.3 143rd
183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th
9th 10.8 3pt Made 7.5 185th
20th 17.6 Assists 13.7 170th
15th 8.9 Turnovers 13.0 289th

