Rice vs. Temple January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) meet the Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alem Huseinovic: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rice vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|213th
|73.5
|Points Scored
|73.4
|218th
|234th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|280th
|89th
|38.6
|Rebounds
|36.8
|167th
|71st
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|166th
|80th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.2
|134th
|62nd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|173rd
