The Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) meet the Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rice vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Travis Evee: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Keanu Dawes: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Alem Huseinovic: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Joran Riley: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Zion Stanford: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 213th 73.5 Points Scored 73.4 218th 234th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.5 280th 89th 38.6 Rebounds 36.8 167th 71st 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 166th 80th 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 185th 315th 11.5 Assists 14.2 134th 62nd 10.3 Turnovers 11.7 173rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.