Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6) playing the McNeese Cowgirls (4-11) at 3:00 PM ET.

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Aliyah Collins: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 4.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

