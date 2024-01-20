The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) play a fellow Southland squad, the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Marcus Greene: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Alvarez: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Pierce Bazil: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 262nd 71.7 Points Scored 83 32nd 359th 84.4 Points Allowed 77.4 314th 33rd 40.8 Rebounds 40.6 37th 66th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 29th 361st 4 3pt Made 8.6 80th 269th 12.3 Assists 17.2 26th 361st 16 Turnovers 13.4 310th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.