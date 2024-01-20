Baylor vs. UCF January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Baylor Bears (14-0) versus the UCF Knights (9-4), at 3:00 PM ET.
Baylor vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 11.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 7.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
