The UTEP Miners (5-8) face a fellow CUSA team, the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK

