Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) playing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Corey Camper Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
182nd 75.1 Points Scored 64.1 348th
131st 69.3 Points Allowed 66.5 82nd
265th 34.5 Rebounds 35.3 238th
121st 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 128th
344th 5.1 3pt Made 6.1 299th
162nd 13.8 Assists 10.2 344th
318th 13.7 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.