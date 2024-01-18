The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) in a matchup of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

UT Arlington vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Gia Adams: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Taliyah Clark: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Adela Valkova: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Arianna Sturdivant: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mele Kailahi: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

