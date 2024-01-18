The Utah Jazz (16-20) are welcoming in the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Delta Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Thunder are getting 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

Jalen Williams is putting up 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins posts 13.7 points, 7.9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk posts 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson averages 17.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 boards.

Thunder vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Thunder 114.4 Points Avg. 121.8 119.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 45.7% Field Goal % 50.2% 34.9% Three Point % 39.4%

