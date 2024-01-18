Thursday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Paige Allen: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Violeta Verano: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.