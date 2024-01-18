The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 15 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
265th 71.4 Points Scored 76.4 153rd
33rd 64.1 Points Allowed 76 295th
224th 35.6 Rebounds 33.9 296th
54th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 260th
340th 5.2 3pt Made 6 304th
243rd 12.6 Assists 13.9 146th
120th 11.1 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

