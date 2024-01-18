Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Lamar Cardinals (7-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Montagne Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Mia Deck: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dorian Norris: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
