Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
268th 71.4 Points Scored 77.4 121st
31st 64.1 Points Allowed 76.9 309th
218th 35.6 Rebounds 33.9 291st
53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd
341st 5.2 3pt Made 5.9 313th
244th 12.6 Assists 14.1 141st
123rd 11.1 Turnovers 13.2 301st

