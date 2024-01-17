The UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 team, the Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Moody Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via LHN.

Texas vs. UCF Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Max Abmas: 17.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Brock Cunningham: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marchelus Avery: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas vs. UCF Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 96th 78.3 Points Scored 76.5 146th 52nd 65.3 Points Allowed 65.2 50th 111th 38.1 Rebounds 40.5 39th 178th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 196th 7.4 3pt Made 7.4 196th 38th 16.4 Assists 12.8 230th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 12.3 239th

