Texas Tech vs. Iowa State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (9-4) face a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.