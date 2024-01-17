Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Mason: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
293rd 69.5 Points Scored 76.5 146th
154th 70.5 Points Allowed 71.7 189th
222nd 35.5 Rebounds 33.3 312th
53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd
353rd 4.5 3pt Made 8.8 64th
240th 12.7 Assists 13.2 209th
185th 11.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

