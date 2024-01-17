Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Mason: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh O'Garro: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Turner: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 293rd 69.5 Points Scored 76.5 146th 154th 70.5 Points Allowed 71.7 189th 222nd 35.5 Rebounds 33.3 312th 53rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd 353rd 4.5 3pt Made 8.8 64th 240th 12.7 Assists 13.2 209th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

