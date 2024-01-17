Texas State vs. Louisiana January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|293rd
|69.5
|Points Scored
|76.5
|146th
|154th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|189th
|222nd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|33.3
|312th
|53rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|183rd
|353rd
|4.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|64th
|240th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|185th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
