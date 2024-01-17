Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) versus the North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. East Carolina Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Rubin Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jason Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK C.J. Noland: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Quentin Diboundje: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Texas vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 69.6 291st 158th 70.6 Points Allowed 58.9 3rd 177th 36.5 Rebounds 37.2 148th 34th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 108th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 8.5 89th 301st 11.8 Assists 10.6 339th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.5 154th

