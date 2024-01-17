Wednesday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) meeting the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.