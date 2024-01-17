The Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPNU.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Pop Isaacs: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 131st 76.9 Points Scored 78 105th 1st 49.8 Points Allowed 64.6 41st 25th 41.1 Rebounds 37.2 148th 2nd 14.6 Off. Rebounds 9 193rd 126th 8.1 3pt Made 8.8 64th 141st 14.1 Assists 14.7 111th 7th 8.5 Turnovers 10.7 97th

