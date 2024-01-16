Thunder vs. Clippers January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's draining 54.4% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Thunder are getting 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Thunder are getting 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Kawhi Leonard averages 24.6 points, 6.0 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per game.
- Paul George averages 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- James Harden averages 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Ivica Zubac puts up 12.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook averages 11.2 points, 4.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
Thunder vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Clippers
|Thunder
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|122.0
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|50.1%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|39.7%
