On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's draining 54.4% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Thunder are getting 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder are getting 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard averages 24.6 points, 6.0 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per game.

Paul George averages 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

James Harden averages 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Ivica Zubac puts up 12.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.2 points, 4.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Thunder 117.2 Points Avg. 122.0 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 49.0% Field Goal % 50.1% 38.5% Three Point % 39.7%

